Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

“The U.S. position with regard to Nagorno-Karabakh remains unchanged. The United States does not recognize the de facto regime in Nagorno-Karabakh, nor does any other country, including Armenia,” the U.S. Embassy in Baku said.

“The United States supports the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair process and will continue to work toward a negotiated settlement based on the Helsinki Final Act principles of non-use of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples,” the Embassy added.