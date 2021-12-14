  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    U.S. records over 50 million Covid cases

    14.12.2021 [17:17]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    More than 50 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the U.S. as new cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus continue to be identified across the country.

    The U.S. has recorded 50,006,682 known cases and 800,635 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest NBC News tally Monday. The case total, which represents about 15 percent of the country’s population, is roughly equal to the combined populations of Florida and Texas.

    The latest million cases were diagnosed in just over three months; the country reported 4 million cases in early September. At that time, the virus had killed 651,690 people.

    About 64 percent of people ages 5 and older have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strengthened its recommendations about booster shots last month, advising everyone over 18 to get booster shots six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna shots or two months after their Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

    AZERTAG.AZ :U.S. records over 50 million Covid cases
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2021 [15:09]
    Italian FM presents Rome's bid for Expo 2030
    15.12.2021 [13:27]
    S. Korea to supply 30 units of K-9 howitzer to Australia under 930 billion-won deal
    14.12.2021 [19:03]
    Around 50 killed in fuel truck explosion in Haiti
    14.12.2021 [15:51]
    4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
    U.S. records over 50 million Covid cases