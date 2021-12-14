U.S. records over 50 million Covid cases

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

More than 50 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the U.S. as new cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus continue to be identified across the country.

The U.S. has recorded 50,006,682 known cases and 800,635 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest NBC News tally Monday. The case total, which represents about 15 percent of the country’s population, is roughly equal to the combined populations of Florida and Texas.

The latest million cases were diagnosed in just over three months; the country reported 4 million cases in early September. At that time, the virus had killed 651,690 people.

About 64 percent of people ages 5 and older have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strengthened its recommendations about booster shots last month, advising everyone over 18 to get booster shots six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna shots or two months after their Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.