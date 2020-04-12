  • HOMEPAGE
    Ukraine reports 2,777 coronavirus cases, including 83 deaths

    12.04.2020 [13:46]

    Baku, April 12, AZERTAC

    Ukraine has confirmed 266 new coronavirus Covid-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total number to 2,777, according to the Health Ministry of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

    Ukraine had 2,777 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 83 lethal cases, according to the country`s Public Health Centre.

