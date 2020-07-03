Ukraine reports 876 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

As of July 3, Ukraine’s cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 grew to 46,763, according to data provided by the coronavirus spread monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded over the past 24 hours made up 876.

There have been 27 new deaths related to the coronavirus and 505 recoveries in the past 24 hours. In total, Ukraine has recorded 1,212 deaths related to the disease and 20,558 recoveries.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases have been reported in Lviv region – 153, Kyiv city – 105, Rivne region – 73, Zakarpattia region – 80, Volyn region - 63.