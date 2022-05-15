  • HOMEPAGE
    Ukraine wins Eurovision Song Contest 2022 VIDEO

    15.05.2022 [10:56]

    Baku, May 15, AZERTAC

    Ukraine triumphed at the 66th edition of the Eurovision song contest, held in Italy, winning the competition for the third time in its history, as the UK and Spain finished second and third respectively, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Boosted by a wave of support from the European public, who voted via telephone, the song “Stefania” performed by the Kalush Orchestra, won the contest facing stiff competition from the UK, Spain, and Sweden.

    Ukraine had already won Eurovision in 2004 with "Wild Dances" by Ruslana, and in 2016 with the song "1944" by Jamala, becoming the first Eastern European country to win the contest twice.

