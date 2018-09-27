Ukraine’s Independence Day Reception held in Baku

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

Reception on the occasion of the 27th Independence Day of Ukraine and 100th Anniversary of the Ukrainian Statehood was held in Baku.

In his welcoming speech, Ukraine’s ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko highlighted positive dynamics of Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations as well as mutual wish for its further deepening. He spoke of the history of Independence Day. Touching upon the relationship between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, the Ambassador said it was developing successfully. Noting quick development of bilateral relations between the two countries, the diplomat in particular stressed that the countries successfully cooperate in the economic, energy, humanitarian and other fields.

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov congratulated the Ukrainian people on behalf of the Government, spoke of the history of relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine. He expressed confidence for further development of bilateral ties.

The reception was also addressed by Pavlo Bukin, Director General of the State Concern "UkrOboronProm"(UOP) of Ukraine, who takes part at the ADEX-2018 international defense exhibition (third) underway in the capital of Azerbaijan. He, in particular, awarded an honorary badge to the Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister.

A book, titled “Donbas on Fires” was presented within the reception.

The event brought together officials, MPs, ambassadors of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan, public figures and media representatives.