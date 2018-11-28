Ukrainian delegation pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku, November 28, AZERTAC

An Ukrainian delegation led by Governor of Lviv Oblast Oleh Synyutka has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The Ukrainian delegation then visited the grave of world-renowned singer, People`s Artist of USSR Muslim Magomayev.