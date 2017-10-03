    • / POLITICS

    Ukrainian deputy justice minister: I am sure that Azerbaijan will soon return its occupied territories

    03.10.2017 [00:13]

    Kiev, October 3, AZERTAC

    “I am sure that Azerbaijan will soon return its occupied territories,” Ukraine`s Deputy Minister of Justice Gia Gesadze has told AZERTAC`s Kiev-based correspondent.

    “Azerbaijan has great economic and military power to do this,” he said.

    Gesadze also hailed relations between the two countries, describing Azerbaijan as Ukraine`s most reliable partner in the region.

    Emil Huseynli

    Special Correspondent

