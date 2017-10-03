Ukrainian deputy justice minister: I am sure that Azerbaijan will soon return its occupied territories
AzerTAg.az
03.10.2017 [00:13]
Kiev, October 3, AZERTAC
“I am sure that Azerbaijan will soon return its occupied territories,” Ukraine`s Deputy Minister of Justice Gia Gesadze has told AZERTAC`s Kiev-based correspondent.
“Azerbaijan has great economic and military power to do this,” he said.
Gesadze also hailed relations between the two countries, describing Azerbaijan as Ukraine`s most reliable partner in the region.
Emil Huseynli
Special Correspondent
