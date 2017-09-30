    • / POLITICS

    Ukrainian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

    30.09.2017 [09:48]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin will be visiting Azerbaijan on October 2-3.

    Klimkin will have meetings with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials.

    The two ministers will hold a press conference after their meeting.

