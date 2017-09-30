Ukrainian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin will be visiting Azerbaijan on October 2-3. Klimkin will have meetings with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials. The two ministers will hold a press conference after their meeting.

