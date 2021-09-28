  • HOMEPAGE
    • / REGIONS

    REGIONS


    Ukrainian military expert: Armenia’s war crimes must be brought before international courts

    28.09.2021 [13:38]

    Ganja, September 28, AZERTAC

    “Armenia has committed a crime against the civilian population of Azerbaijan under the pretext of striking at specific military targets in the city of Ganja. In my opinion, this war crime must not go unpunished and should be brought directly before international courts,” said military expert of the Information Resistance group of Ukraine, Alexander Kovalenko, commenting on the war crimes committed by Armenia during the Patriotic War.

    AZERTAC's regional correspondent reports that a group of journalists from Ukraine have recently visited Ganja to familiarize themselves with the Armenian atrocities - crime scenes of Armenian armed forces’ reckless missile attacks launched against innocent civilians late at night on October 11 and 17, 2020, in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Ukrainian military expert: Armenia’s war crimes must be brought before international courts
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.09.2021 [14:37]
    Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Shusha
    23.09.2021 [14:42]
    Georgian media representatives eyewitness Armenian atrocities committed in Ganja
    22.09.2021 [13:29]
    Group of Georgian media representatives visit Shusha city
    21.09.2021 [10:47]
    Special Representative of Azerbaijani President: Shusha’s historical appearance will be restored
    Ukrainian military expert: Armenia’s war crimes must be brought before international courts