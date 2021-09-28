Ukrainian military expert: Armenia’s war crimes must be brought before international courts

Ganja, September 28, AZERTAC

“Armenia has committed a crime against the civilian population of Azerbaijan under the pretext of striking at specific military targets in the city of Ganja. In my opinion, this war crime must not go unpunished and should be brought directly before international courts,” said military expert of the Information Resistance group of Ukraine, Alexander Kovalenko, commenting on the war crimes committed by Armenia during the Patriotic War.

AZERTAC's regional correspondent reports that a group of journalists from Ukraine have recently visited Ganja to familiarize themselves with the Armenian atrocities - crime scenes of Armenian armed forces’ reckless missile attacks launched against innocent civilians late at night on October 11 and 17, 2020, in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone.