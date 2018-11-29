Underwater rail travel between UAE and Mumbai?

    • / WORLD

    The UAE is a land of innovations and setting benchmark in the world, according to Khaleej Times. After Hyperloop and driverless flying cars, now there is another futuristic but fanciful mode of transport for residents to look forward to an underwater rail network.

    In near future, residents might be able to travel from Fujairah to Indian city of Mumbai by undersea rail network. Apart from transit of passengers, there will be exchange of goods in the form of freshwater flowing from India to the UAE and oil being exported back through pipeline, National Advisor Bureau Limited managing director and chief consultant Abdulla Alshehhi said during the UAE-India Conclave in Abu Dhabi.

    "We will do feasibility study of the project. This is concept but a cool project to look at," the author of 'Filling the Empty Quarter Book' said. The total rail network will be less than 2,000km.

    Globally, there are many similar projects in the pipeline. China has plans to connect Russia, Canada and the US. Indian cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be connected by high-speed rail corridor including undersea aspect by 2022.

