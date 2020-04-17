United Nations thanks Azerbaijan for solidarity

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

“The United Nations in Azerbaijan extends deep gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Center for displaying the flag of World Health Organization (WHO) on one of the main architectural symbols of Azerbaijan. We highly appreciate this solidarity and support.

With thousands of its staff working on the front lines, WHO is supporting Member States and their societies, especially the most vulnerable among them, with guidance, training, equipment and concrete life-saving services as they fight the virus.

WHO and other UN agencies work closely with the Government of Azerbaijan and other partners to address the immediate challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

We are doing all we can to support the people of Azerbaijan to come through these challenging times. We are stronger together, and together we will overcome this crisis,” the United Nations in Azerbaijan said.