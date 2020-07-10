  • HOMEPAGE
    United cruise to another win at struggling Villa

    10.07.2020 [13:15]

    Baku, July 10, AZERTAC

    Manchester United kept up their chase for a top-four spot with a comfortable 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday, according to Reuters.

    The victory means United, who are now unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions, became the first team since the formation of the Premier League to win four consecutive matches by a margin of three or more goals.

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Leicester City and two adrift of Chelsea in third with four games left.

