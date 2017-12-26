“Unity of Islamic Civilization and Culture” exhibition of drawings opens in Baku

Baku, December 26, AZERTAC

"Unity of Islamic Civilization and Culture" exhibition of drawings has been launched at the Center of Cultural Relations of Iran`s embassy in Azerbaijan.

The exhibition is co-organized by Azerbaijan Union of Artists, Center of Cultural Relations of Iran`s embassy, Palestinian embassy and the Culture and Promotion Directorate of the Turkish embassy.

The exhibition, which marks the completion of the Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan, features nearly 200 drawings by 150 artists