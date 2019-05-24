    • / SOCIETY

    Urban Ecology Project continues successfully

    24.05.2019 [23:00]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    Some 25 squirrels have been released into a green area in a campus of ADA University as part of IDEA Public Union`s Urban Ecology Project. The Urban Ecology project is aimed at protecting and restoring urban ecosystems and preserving the fauna species once widespread in the past.

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Founder and Head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

