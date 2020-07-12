  • HOMEPAGE
    Usman beats Masvidal to retain UFC welterweight belt

    12.07.2020 [13:56]

    Baku, July 12, AZERTAC

    Kamaru Usman put on a 'Fight Island' masterclass Sunday to retain his Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi, according to AFP.

    "I'm at the top of the mountain and everyone's looking at me," declared the 33-year-old Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges' cards.

    The Nigerian-American Usman (17-1) looked the fresher with Masvidal (35-14) having taken the UFC 251 headline bout at just six days' notice when Brazil's Gilbert Burns (19-3) tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel.

    The Las Vegas-based UFC pulled off a power-packed schedule with three world title fights to kick off a series of mixed martial arts cards.

