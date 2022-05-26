  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Uzbekistan's MY5 TV channel highlights Azerbaijan's tourism potential

    26.05.2022 [17:20]

    Tashkent, May 26, АZƏRTAC

    The Tashkent-based MY5 TV channel has aired a program on Azerbaijan's tourism potential.

    The author of the program, broadcast with the support of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan, is journalist Manuchehr Galandarzade.

    The author highlighted the history of Baku, the monuments of the Old City, by visiting the shops and inquiring about the prices of Azerbaijani pastries in one of the bakeries.

    Galandarzade spoke about saffron and the main cultivated areas of this most valuable spice. Drawing the audience’s attention to the beauty of the Caspian Sea, the author rode a bicycle at the seaside boulevard as well as visited one of the Azerbaijani restaurants to taste qutab (flatbread with filling) and other national delicacies.

    The author also informed the audience about the Alley of Martyrs, riding the funicular (cable railway) up the mountainous part of the city and speaking about the history of the construction of the "Flame Towers". The program also hailed the monumental landmark - Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, where important state events are hosted.

    This is the author's second program dedicated to Azerbaijan.

    Gulu Kangarli

    Special correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Uzbekistan's MY5 TV channel highlights Azerbaijan's tourism potential
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.05.2022 [18:59]
    Zivar bay Ahmadbayov – outstanding architect who skillfully blended European and Azerbaijani traditions
    25.05.2022 [18:18]
    Forbidden City - imperial palace complex at heart of Beijing
    25.05.2022 [14:58]
    Concert marking 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Norway held in Oslo VIDEO
    25.05.2022 [14:35]
    Gorgeous paintings of ancient Egyptian goddesses revealed under layers of bird poop
    Uzbekistan's MY5 TV channel highlights Azerbaijan's tourism potential Uzbekistan's MY5 TV channel highlights Azerbaijan's tourism potential Uzbekistan's MY5 TV channel highlights Azerbaijan's tourism potential Uzbekistan's MY5 TV channel highlights Azerbaijan's tourism potential Uzbekistan's MY5 TV channel highlights Azerbaijan's tourism potential