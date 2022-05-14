Uzbekistan hosts ninth meeting of SCO transport ministers

Tashkent, May 14, AZERTAC

The ninth meeting of the Ministers of Transport of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has been held in the ancient city of Khiva, Uzbekistan.

Heads of transport ministries and committees of China, Russia, Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as members of the organization attended the event.

The meeting discussed issues related to deepening cooperation between the SCO member states, creation of new efficient transport corridors, establishment of a special working group on the development of the transport sector between the countries and etc.

During the meeting, the participants supported the draft concept of cooperation between the SCO Member States on the Development of Interconnection and the Creation of Efficient Transport Corridors, prepared by the Uzbek side, and agreed to submit this document for approval during the planned meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in 2022.

Gulu Kangarli

Special correspondent