Vagif Dargahli: “There are mercenaries of Armenian origin from Syria and different countries of the Middle East among the losses of the enemy”

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

“According to obtained intelligence information, there are a large number of Armenian mercenaries from Syria and various countries in the Middle East among the enemy's casualties. However, since they are not officially registered in Armenia, the enemy easily hides these losses,” Chief of the Press Service of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense, Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.

“As in previous battles, this time the Armenian military-political leadership hides the combat losses from the public, relating it to the restriction on military information disclosure.

It should be noted that due to the large number of losses, Armenian side will have to admit these losses as an event that took place under various circumstances,” Dargahli said.