Vice-President Šefčovič: The Southern Gas Corridor is a project that meets all EU interests

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

“The Southern Gas Corridor is a project that meets all the interests of the European Union (EU) and is among the EU`s strategic projects,” European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union, Maros Sefcovic, has told in a video message addressed to the 7th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku-2018 on September 20.

“Energy transit is important to us, and gas is of particular importance because of this. Azerbaijan and the Caspian region are important partners for the European Union, and you are the main supplier of the Southern Gas Corridor. Europe`s energy balance will be diversified, we will reach key targets on climate change, and the geopolitical environment will change overall. With joint efforts we will be able to transport Azerbaijan`s natural gas to Europe in 2020. This will be a historic event,” said the European Commission`s vice-president.

He hailed the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project, saying that the Southern Gas Corridor will contribute to the decarbonization and energy efficiency of the continent.