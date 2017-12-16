    • / REGIONS

    REGIONS


    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO

    16.12.2017 [12:22]

    Gabala, December 16, AZERTAC

    Initiated by the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, a patriotic poetry day has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala.

    Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

    Organized in partnership with SEBA (Seoul-Baku) Azerbaijan-Korea Cultural Exchange Association and the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, the event brought together members of the Union of Writers, literary and cultural figures, young poets, the Karabakh war veterans from Gabala and representatives of general public.

    The opening ceremony of the poetry day featured the screening of a film highlighting national leader Heydar Aliyev's and President Ilham Aliyev's attention to poets and writers, as well as their meetings with the military servicemen.

    Addressing the event, People's Poet Nariman Hasanzade noted that patriotism has always been topical in Azerbaijani literature and is of great importance nowadays too.

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva recited some of her poems.

    The event also featured performance of Azerbaijani musicians.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    16.12.2017 [13:54]
    Azerbaijani President approves funding for replacement of elevators and renovation works in Sumgayit
    14.12.2017 [18:30]
    Zagatala International Airport put into operation after reconstruction
    08.12.2017 [12:15]
    Azerbaijani President approves funding for renovation of multi-storey residential buildings in Guba
    30.11.2017 [13:11]
    Azerbaijani President approves funding for renovation of multi-storey residential buildings in Tartar
    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO