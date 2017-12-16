Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO

Gabala, December 16, AZERTAC

Initiated by the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, a patriotic poetry day has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Organized in partnership with SEBA (Seoul-Baku) Azerbaijan-Korea Cultural Exchange Association and the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, the event brought together members of the Union of Writers, literary and cultural figures, young poets, the Karabakh war veterans from Gabala and representatives of general public.

The opening ceremony of the poetry day featured the screening of a film highlighting national leader Heydar Aliyev's and President Ilham Aliyev's attention to poets and writers, as well as their meetings with the military servicemen.

Addressing the event, People's Poet Nariman Hasanzade noted that patriotism has always been topical in Azerbaijani literature and is of great importance nowadays too.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva recited some of her poems.

The event also featured performance of Azerbaijani musicians.