    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with children receiving treatment at Bona Dea International Hospital

    27.07.2019 [20:00]

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has met with children who undergo treatment with the support of the Foundation at the Bona Dea International Hospital in Baku.

    The hospital is one of a few of healthcare centers in the world that meets up-to-date standards and is provided with advanced medical and technical equipment.

    50 children in May, and 42 children in June this year received treatment here with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

    Children who undergo treatment at the Hospital were presented with keepsakes on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

