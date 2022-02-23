  • HOMEPAGE
    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva views “Works from the collection of the Tretyakov Gallery” exhibition in Moscow VIDEO

    23.02.2022 [11:30]

    Moscow, February 23, AZERTAC

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has viewed the “Works from the collection of the Tretyakov Gallery” exhibition held at the New Tretyakov Gallery as part of the “Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow”.

    The exposition, which features the famous works by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Tahir Salahov, also includes his works such as "Gladiolus", "Portrait of Gara Garayev" and "Aydan".

    The exposition also features works by Tahir Salahov in painting genres such as still life, landscape and portrait. Tahir Salahov is a unique artist, whose works reflect the traditions of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Russia. In his works, the artist also combined the centuries-old traditions of Azerbaijani art with the achievements of the European School of Painting.

    Farida Abdullayeva

    Special Correspondent

     

     

