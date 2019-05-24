Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Scientific Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusion

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited the Scientific Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusion named after B.Eyvazov.

Leyla Aliyeva met with the children who undergo treatment here and talked to them.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva also met with the medical staff, familiarized herself with the children's treatment and viewed conditions created here.

The Institute currently consists of three parts: the clinic, central blood bank and scientific division. The Institute has adult hematology, pediatric hematology, reanimation and intensive therapy, as well as consultative polyclinic, clinical diagnostics laboratory and thalassemia prevention departments.