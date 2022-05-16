Vice President of Islamic Parliament of Iran arrives in Azerbaijan for visit

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC A delegation led by Vice President of the Islamic Parliament of Iran Ali Nikzad has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO PA). At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Iranian parliamentary delegation was met by chairman of the Milli Majlis committee on defense, security and fight against corruption Ziyafat Asgarov, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi and other officials.

