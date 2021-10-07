  • HOMEPAGE
    Vienna hosts EANA’s fall conference on “Diversity and gender in newsrooms”

    07.10.2021 [19:43]

    Vienna, October 7, AZERTAC

    An autumn conference of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) on “Diversity and gender in newsrooms” has been held in Vienna, Austria.

    Representatives of Reuters, Press Association (UK), Agence France-Presse (AFP) (France), TASS (Russia), Anadolu Agency (Turkey), EFE (Spain), BTA (Bulgaria), APA (Austria), DPA (Germany), including AZERTAC who are members of EANA as well as other agencies attended the event.

    Speaking at the event, CEO of the Austrian APA Agency Clemens Pig and CEO of the German news agency DPA, EANA president Peter Kropsch noted that diversity and gender equality are important issues in all spheres of society, including the media. They stressed that the proper use of the principle of diversity could have a positive impact on the activities of media outlets.

    Manager of the Human Capital consulting company Eva-Maria Burger said that diversity in recruitment is effective when a number of social principles are taken into consideration.

    During the panel discussions, the female heads of news agencies shared their managerial experiences and highlighted the stereotypes they experienced.

    The conference also featured a presentation highlighting the activity of the APA news agency.

