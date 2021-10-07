Vienna hosts event marking 75th anniversary of Austria Press Agency

AZERTAC - EANA member also joins anniversary celebration

Vienna, October 7, AZERTAC

An event marking the 75th anniversary of founding of Austria Press Agency (APA) has been held in Austria’s capital city Vienna.

The ceremony was attended by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, MPs, as well as heads and representatives of member agencies of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA). AZERTAC, member of EANA since 2008, was also represented at the anniversary event.

Austria Press Agency, based in Vienna, is the national news agency and the country’s leading information provider. The news agency launched its services on September 1, 1946. Currently, the agency has subsidiary companies such as APA-Comm, APA-IT and APA-PictureDesk.