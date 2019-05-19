Vietnamese delegation impressed by tourism potential of Azerbaijan’s Gabala district

Gabala, May 19, AZERTAC

A Vietnamese delegation led by Director of Department of Tourism, Culture and Sports of Quang Nam People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Hong, who visited Azerbaijan’s Gabala, was deeply impressed by the district`s tourism potential.

At a meeting held at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center the delegation was given an insight into the history, culture and tourism potential of Gabala.

The ancient city of Gabala is an attractive tourism destination, which also plays an important role in the country's social life as an international cultural center. The district annually hosts a series of international events, music festivals, sports competitions and exhibitions.

Head of the Vietnamese delegation Nguyen Thanh Hong emphasized that they were deeply impressed by the fascinating nature of the district. He expressed confidence that Gabala and Quang Nam province will build on cooperation in many areas.

The delegation also visited Tufan Alpine Skiing Summer and Winter Recreation Complex, Gabala shooting club, “Gilan” food town and Gabala Culture Center.