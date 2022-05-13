Vietnam`s Ha Long Bay – one of most beautiful places on planet

Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

Vietnam's Halong Bay is one of the most beautiful places on the planet.

Halong Bay as known as a UNESCO World Heritage Site is famous because its stunning limestone mountains raising up from emerald waters that formed from thousand years ago.

Ha Long Bay, located in the in the northeast of Vietnam, is 165 km from the capital of Ha Noi.

Covering an area of 43,400 ha and including over 1600 islands and islets, most of which are uninhabitated and unaffected by humans, it forms a spectacular seascape of limestone pillars and is an ideal model of a mature Karst landscape developed during a warm and wet tropical climate. The property’s exceptional scenic beauty is complemented by its great biological interest.

The outstanding value of the property is centered around the drowned limestone karst landforms, displaying spectacular pillars with a variety of coastal erosional features such as arches and caves which form a majestic natural scenery.

With more than 6 million visitors per year, Halong Bay is Vietnam's most popular tourist destination.

In 1937, Anderson - a Swedish archaeologist, together with two French sisters, journeyed for months through the sea of Halong Bay and discovered it.