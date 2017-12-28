    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Viktor Yushchenko: Hopefully, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will soon be solved fairly

    28.12.2017 [14:56]

    Kyiv, December 28, AZERTAC

    “The main problem facing Azerbaijan today is the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I do hope that this problem will soon be solved fairly,” Viktor Yushchenko, former President of Ukraine, has told AZERTAC in an exclusive interview.

    Yushchenko said that Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved only within the framework of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and in accordance with the norms of international law.

    “I have stood for resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with international law, territorial integrity, the principle of inviolability of the internationally-recognized borders of states and relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the former Ukrainian president said.

    He described the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan as the biggest threat to regional security.

    “Therefore, international organizations should work hard to solve the conflict as soon as possible,” Yushchenko added.

    Emil Huseynli

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Viktor Yushchenko: Hopefully, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will soon be solved fairly
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.12.2017 [18:28]
    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mark 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations
    28.12.2017 [13:37]
    Non-Aligned Movement FMs to convene in Baku
    28.12.2017 [11:44]
    Avigdor Lieberman: Azerbaijan is interreligious and interethnic example of tolerance in present, much as it was in past for both Muslim states and also for West
    28.12.2017 [10:55]
    The Jerusalem Post: Ethnic separatism tendencies should be stopped with the rule of international law, Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov
    Viktor Yushchenko: Hopefully, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will soon be solved fairly