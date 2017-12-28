Viktor Yushchenko: Hopefully, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will soon be solved fairly

Kyiv, December 28, AZERTAC

“The main problem facing Azerbaijan today is the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I do hope that this problem will soon be solved fairly,” Viktor Yushchenko, former President of Ukraine, has told AZERTAC in an exclusive interview.

Yushchenko said that Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved only within the framework of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and in accordance with the norms of international law.

“I have stood for resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with international law, territorial integrity, the principle of inviolability of the internationally-recognized borders of states and relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the former Ukrainian president said.

He described the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan as the biggest threat to regional security.

“Therefore, international organizations should work hard to solve the conflict as soon as possible,” Yushchenko added.

Emil Huseynli

Special Correspondent