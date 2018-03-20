    • / POLITICS

    Viktor Yushchenko hails pre-election situation in Azerbaijan

    20.03.2018 [16:25]

    Baku, March 20, AZERTAC

    Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko has hailed pre-election situation in Azerbaijan.

    “There is a democratic environment in Azerbaijan ahead of the presidential election. Transparency of pre-election environment is linked to Azerbaijan`s stability and development,” he told “sechki-2018.az” website.

    The ex-Ukrainian leader lauded Azerbaijan`s regional role. “The South Caucasus is a very tumultuous region. Azerbaijan is the leader of this region. There is socio-economic development in the country. Azerbaijan skillfully finds points of balance in its sometimes complicated relationship with its partners.”

    Yushchenko also praised Ukraine-Azerbaijan partnership.

