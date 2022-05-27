Vincent Kompany leaves Anderlecht amid Burnley interest

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

Former Belgium and Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany has left his post as Anderlecht manager with the 36-year-old shortlisted to become the next manager of Burnley, according to CGTN.

Kompany confirmed his departure from Anderlecht on Wednesday, with a club statement reading: "Today only one feeling prevails: I am proud that I was able to start this new chapter at the club of my heart. I have now been a player and a coach of RSC Anderlecht, but above all I remain a loyal fan."

As a player, Kompany spent 11 years at the Etihad, making 360 appearances and scoring 20 goals - including a potentially title-winning strike against Leicester City in 2019, which helped the club lift the last of the four Premier League titles they earned during his stay.

The 36-year-old returned to his boyhood club Anderlecht in 2019 as a player-manager before guiding the club to third in the Belgian league this season.

It's believed Kompany has been in talks with Burnley for a few weeks, despite their relegation from the EPL at the weekend.

Burnley have been under the guidance of caretaker manager Mike Jackson since the sacking of Sean Dyche in April. Jackson led Burnley to 11 points from his eight games in charge but was unable to prevent the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship on the final day of the season.