    Vladimir Putin: Azerbaijan plays an important role in addressing topical issues on international agenda

    27.05.2019 [21:51]

    Baku, May 27, AZERTAC 

    “Azerbaijan has been confidently moving forward along the path of socio-economic development, and plays an important role in addressing topical issues on international agenda,” said President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin as he sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Republic Day.

    “Russia highly appreciates the relations of strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. I`m sure that through our joint efforts we will continue to successfully develop fruitful bilateral relations in all areas and constructive interaction in ensuring regional stability and security. Undoubtedly, it meets the best interests of our friendly nations,” Vladimir Putin said in his letter.

    The Russian President wished all citizens of Azerbaijan prosperity and well-being.

