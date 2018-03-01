Vladimir Putin delivers annual State of the Nation Address

    • / WORLD

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 1 that his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly was a landmark event, according to TASS.

    "Respected members of the Federation Council and deputies of the State Duma, today’s address bears a special, landmark aspect, just like the time, in which we are living, when the significance of our choice, the significance of each step and each deed are exceptionally high," the Russian president said. According to Putin, such steps determine the country’s destiny for decades to come and at such turning points Russia has more than once proven its ability to develop.

    The address is traditionally delivered at the Kremlin’s St George Hall where the president gives his speech to members of both houses of the parliament.

