    Vladimir Putin holds annual news conference

    14.12.2017 [13:41]

    Russia's head of state is holding his annual news conference in Moscow.

    Vladimir Putin believes that Russia must be an up-to-date country with an economy based on high Technologies, according to TASS.

    “Russia must be looking into the future. It must be up-to-date. Its political system must be flexible and its economy must be built on high technologies," he told the annual news conference. "Labor productivity must grow many times."

    The Russian leader recalled that he expressed an opinion on this several times "at both mass events and in more private conversations."

    Putin said he would prefer to avoid discussing his election program for now, but at the same time he said that "practically it exists already."

    "Today’s occasion is possibly not the right moment for presenting it," he added.

    Putin admited that people have reasons to complain, adding the opposition have been unable to offer practical agenda.

