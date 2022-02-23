Voting period for ‘Brand Award International’ contest extended

Baku, January 23, AZERTAC

The voting period for the Brand Award International contest has been extended. Taking into account the requests of foreign participants, the voting period for the Brand Award International contest has been extended until March 6, 00:01 hours, said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian Energy Club Telman Aliyev.

It is worth reminding that participating in this contest are the winners of national and regional “Brand Award" competitions held in different countries of the world.

Telman Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is represented in this contest by 50 brands that won the national Brand Award Azerbaijan competition.

The Brand Award International prize will be given to the 50 most recognized international corporate, product and service brands. The winner brands will be determined by online voting on an independent international platform. Respondents will vote on www.brandaward.org. The voting itself will be conducted from January 28 to March 6. The winners will be announced at the online Brand Award International prize presentation ceremony scheduled for March 10.

The Caspian Energy Club which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries was established in June 2002. As an active participant of the business-to-government dialogue, the major objective of the Caspian Energy Club is to improve the investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and in other countries where the Caspian Energy Club operates, as well as to stimulate and actively participate in the B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues.

The Caspian Energy Club is the international business-networking platform and regularly organizes various events. The head office of the Caspian Energy Club is in Baku. The Caspian Energy Club has official representative offices in Georgia and Kazakhstan, and authorized representatives in different countries around the world.