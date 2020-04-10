  • HOMEPAGE
    WHO Director-General: Azerbaijan’s and the Turkic Council’s close cooperation with us is an example of the kind of cross-border cooperation

    10.04.2020 [19:16]

    Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

    “Dear President Aliyev, when I visited Azerbaijan, I really witnessed your commitment to your work. I would like to take this opportunity to confess it. Thank you for the hospitality you showed me during my visit,” said Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as he addressed the extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council held through videoconferencing on the initiative of President of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ilham Aliyev.

    Joining the video conference from Geneva, the WHO Director-General said: “Since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the leaders of the Turkic Council have been cooperating closely, including on sharing hospital facilities, providing humanitarian aid and testing kits, and exchanging clinical expertise and medical support.

    This is an example of the kind of cross-border cooperation we need to get through this pandemic.”

