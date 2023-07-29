WHO Director-General: Extreme heat threatens health

Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

“Extreme heat is continuing to threaten health across the northern hemisphere,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, according to the official website of the organization.

High temperatures and other conditions have also sparked wildfires in Algeria, Greece, Italy and Tunisia, with more than 40 people dead and thousands evacuated.

According to a report published last month by the World Meteorological Organization, Europe is the world’s fastest warming region.

And a new study published this month estimates that more than 61,000 people died from heat-related causes in 35 European countries during last year’s northern hemisphere summer, the hottest on record.

We are also concerned about the impact of extreme weather on the health of people who are displaced or living in conflict-affected or vulnerable settings, where there is limited or no access to safe water and sanitation, lack of cooling and shortage of medical supplies.

In north-west Syria, for example, 40 fires were reported in just three days this month, damaging homes and tents and putting the lives of families at risk of heat-related illnesses and disease outbreaks.

Heat stress, when the body cannot cool itself, can trigger exhaustion or heat stroke and exacerbate conditions such as cardiovascular, respiratory and kidney diseases, as well as mental health problems.

Older people, infants, those who work outdoors and those who are chronically ill are especially vulnerable.

The adverse health effects of hot weather are preventable through common-sense precautions such as staying inside during the hottest time of the day if possible, and staying hydrated.

Governments can also help by having in place early-warning and response systems, strategies for the general population and vulnerable groups, and effective communication plans.

While adapting and responding heat waves and other extreme weather, we need to tackle and mitigate the causes, if we want to protect our health, our ecosystems, and our economies.

These heat waves and wildfires are another reminder of the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and protect the planet on which all life depends.