    WHO Director-General commends government and people of Azerbaijan for their contribution

    10.04.2020 [19:35]

    Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

    “I especially want to thank the government and people of Azerbaijan for their contribution of US$ 5 million to the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP). Turkey also deserves recognition for its support to European neighbors by sending essential supplies. I would like to thank all of you,” said Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as he addressed the extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council held through videoconferencing.

    “We’d like to invite all of you to participate in the Solidarity Trial, an international study that will show us which treatments are most effective. Many countries from throughout the world are already participating. To stop this pandemic, we have to continue and improve on the kind of cooperation that you have already been demonstrating. We’re all in this together, and we still have a long way to go. But with solidarity and determination, as President Ilham Aliyev said, we will overcome this common threat together,” the WHO Director-General said.

