    WHO Director-General expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan`s President

    28.04.2020 [17:50]

    Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

    Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has highlighted Azerbaijan`s contributions to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic both globally and regionally.

    Speaking at a press conference, he noted that discussions on the fight against coronavirus were carried out at a recent meeting through videoconference held on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, adding he also attended the event. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of such steps.

    The WHO Director-General hailed Azerbaijan`s global contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He said that Azerbaijan donated $5 million for this global struggle.

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commended the President of Azerbaijan for his strong efforts in the battle against COVID-19 at the national, regional and global levels, and for uniting and supporting efforts at all three levels.

