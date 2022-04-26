  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    WHO Regional Director for Europe pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

    26.04.2022 [19:12]

    Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

    World Health Organizaton Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge has visited the Alley of Honors to lay flowers at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

    Henri Kluge also laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

    The WHO Regional Director then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

    AZERTAG.AZ :WHO Regional Director for Europe pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.04.2022 [21:32]
    Azerbaijan administers over 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
    26.04.2022 [21:15]
    Azerbaijan logs 19 new coronavirus cases
    26.04.2022 [21:04]
    WHO Regional Director for Europe underlines importance of Azerbaijan’s health financing reforms during his official visit to country
    26.04.2022 [11:13]
    WHO celebrates European Immunization Week in Shamakhi district
    WHO Regional Director for Europe pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs WHO Regional Director for Europe pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs WHO Regional Director for Europe pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs