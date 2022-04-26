WHO Regional Director for Europe pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
26.04.2022 [19:12]
Baku, April 26, AZERTAC
World Health Organizaton Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge has visited the Alley of Honors to lay flowers at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.
Henri Kluge also laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
The WHO Regional Director then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
