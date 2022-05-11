WHO calls for greater regulation of cross-border alcohol marketing

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

Alcohol is increasingly being marketed across borders, with young people and heavy drinkers particularly targeted, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a new report on Tuesday that calls or more effective regulation, according to the official website of the organization.

The study outlines how the digital revolution in marketing and promotion is being used to advertise alcohol across national borders, and in many cases regardless of social, economic, or cultural environments.

Drinking alcohol is causally linked to an array of health problems, WHO said, ranging from alcohol dependence and other mental and behavioural disorders, to major noncommunicable diseases such as liver cirrhosis, some cancers and cardiovascular diseases, as well as injuries and deaths resulting from violence and road traffic accidents.

Worldwide, some three million people die each year as a result of the harmful use of alcohol – one every 10 seconds – representing around five per cent of all deaths.

Young people account for a disproportionate number of these alcohol-related deaths, with 13.5 per cent of all deaths among people aged 20-39 being alcohol-related.

“Alcohol robs young people, their families and societies of their lives and potential,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General.

“Yet despite the clear risks to health, controls on the marketing of alcohol are much weaker than for other psychoactive products. Better, well enforced and more consistent regulation of alcohol marketing would both save and improve young lives across the world.”