  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    WHO says Europe's Covid-19 outbreak is still "very concerning"

    08.04.2020 [17:10]

    Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

    During an update on the development of the virus on the continent, regional director Dr Hans Henri P Kluge said the “progress” Europe had made so far was “extremely fragile, The Guardian reports.

    He added: To think we are coming close to an end point would be a dangerous thing to do. The virus leaves no room for error or complacency.

    Any shift in our response strategy, relaxing of lockdown status or physical distancing measures requires very careful consideration.

    He warned that while the death toll was beginning to level off in hard-hit countries Italy and Spain, now was “not the time” to relax measures.

    Seven of the top 10 countries that are most affected by the virus are located in Europe, where as of this morning, 687,236 people have tested positive and 52,824 people have died.

    AZERTAG.AZ :WHO says Europe's Covid-19 outbreak is still "very concerning"
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.04.2020 [17:41]
    Azerbaijan confirms 105 new cases of coronavirus
    07.04.2020 [17:21]
    Azerbaijan confirms 76 new cases of coronavirus, one died
    07.04.2020 [15:40]
    Chinese Jack Ma and Alibaba foundations send humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan to fight COVID-19 outbreak VIDEO
    07.04.2020 [13:42]
    UN secretary-general hails health care workers around globe for tireless commitment VIDEO
    WHO says Europe's Covid-19 outbreak is still "very concerning"