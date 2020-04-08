WHO says Europe's Covid-19 outbreak is still "very concerning"

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

During an update on the development of the virus on the continent, regional director Dr Hans Henri P Kluge said the “progress” Europe had made so far was “extremely fragile, The Guardian reports.

He added: To think we are coming close to an end point would be a dangerous thing to do. The virus leaves no room for error or complacency.

Any shift in our response strategy, relaxing of lockdown status or physical distancing measures requires very careful consideration.

He warned that while the death toll was beginning to level off in hard-hit countries Italy and Spain, now was “not the time” to relax measures.

Seven of the top 10 countries that are most affected by the virus are located in Europe, where as of this morning, 687,236 people have tested positive and 52,824 people have died.