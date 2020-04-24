  • HOMEPAGE
    WWII participants to get one-off payment in Azerbaijan

    24.04.2020 [12:00]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order under which participants of the World War Two, widows of those who died in or after the war, and persons who were awarded orders and medals for selfless labour on the home front will get a one-off payment.

    Under the presidential Order, participants of the World War Two will receive a one-off payment of AZN1,500, while widows of those who died in or after the war, and persons who were awarded orders and medals for selfless labour on the home front, as well as holders of medals and badges for the defense of Leningrad and participants of the Siege of Leningrad will get AZN750.

    The President allocated a total of AZN5.9 million to pay the allowances.

