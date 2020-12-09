W Series announces provisional 2021 race calendar, supporting eight Formula 1 races

Baku, December 9, AZERTAC

W Series, the international single-seater motor racing championship for female drivers, has announced its provisional race calendar for the 2021 on-track season, in partnership with Formula 1, according to the official website of Formula 1.

The series will run support races at eight F1 Grands Prix next year, beginning with the French GP in late June, and taking in rounds in Austria, the UK, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, the USA and finishing in Mexico.

The provisional 2021 W Series calendar: 26 June – Le Castellet, France; 3 July – Spielberg, Austria; 17 July – Silverstone, UK; 31 July – Budapest, Hungary; 28 August – Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium; 4 September – Zandvoort, Netherlands; 23 October – Austin, USA; 30 October – Mexico City, Mexico.