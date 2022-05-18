  • HOMEPAGE
    Wandering spider - one of world's deadliest spider mainly found in South America

    18.05.2022 [12:56]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    The wandering spider, (family Ctenidae), any member of the family Ctenidae (order Araneida), a small group of large spiders of mainly tropical and subtropical regions, commonly found on foliage and on the ground.

    Their first two legs are armed with strong bristles on the lower side.

    Cupiennius salei, found in rainforests in Central and South America, has a characteristic banding pattern on its upper legs.

    According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the Brazilian wandering spiders, Phoneutria fera and P. nigriventer, are sometimes also referred to as banana spiders because they are frequently found on banana leaves.

    They have an aggressive defense posture, in which they raise their front legs straight up into the air.

    These spiders are venomous, and their venom is toxic to the nervous system, causing symptoms such as salivation, irregular heartbeat and etc.

