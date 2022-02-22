Warsaw’s famous bridge lit up with colors of Azerbaijani flag

Vienne, February 22, AZERTAC

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Poland, the famous Slasko-Dabrowski bridge over the Vistula River in Warsaw was lit up with the colors of the national flag of Azerbaijan.

The illumination of the bridge in blue, red and green colors of the Azerbaijani flag was organized on the initiative of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Poland.

Elgun Niftali

Special Correspondent