    Warsaw’s famous bridge lit up with colors of Azerbaijani flag

    22.02.2022 [11:44]

    Vienne, February 22, AZERTAC

    On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Poland, the famous Slasko-Dabrowski bridge over the Vistula River in Warsaw was lit up with the colors of the national flag of Azerbaijan.

    The illumination of the bridge in blue, red and green colors of the Azerbaijani flag was organized on the initiative of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Poland.

    Elgun Niftali

    Special Correspondent

     

     

     

