    We are going to implement projects with Turkey and several other countries, Azerbaijani defense industry minister

    17.12.2017 [15:50]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Industry Yavar Jamalov has revealed the ministry`s plans to embark on joint projects with foreign counterparts. “We have set up a joint venture with an Israeli company. We produce different drones, and are now conducting negotiations with the Turkish Aselsan company. We are going to implement joint projects with Turkey and several other countries,” he told journalists.

    “One of the projects can be production of a 23mm sniper rifle. We are also working on the making of devices for taking down enemy`s drones,” the minister added.

