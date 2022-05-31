  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Welsh referees to control Azerbaijan vs Estonia match in 2023 Under-21 EURO qualifying

    31.05.2022 [19:47]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    Welsh referee Robert Ian Jenkins will be in charge of a match between Azerbaijan and Estonia in the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification.

    Jenkins will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Ian David Bird and Ashley Davies.

    The match will be held at Pärnu Rannastaadion in the city of Pärnu, Estonia on June 3.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Welsh referees to control Azerbaijan vs Estonia match in 2023 Under-21 EURO qualifying
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    31.05.2022 [19:25]
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win three medals in first stage of Beach Wrestling World Series
    31.05.2022 [17:45]
    Liptak and Antikainen win trap titles at ISSF World Cup in Baku
    31.05.2022 [15:26]
    Lewandowski reiterates his wish to leave Bayern Munich
    31.05.2022 [15:10]
    10-time Ligue 1 champ Saint-Etienne relegated as angry fans torch stands
    Welsh referees to control Azerbaijan vs Estonia match in 2023 Under-21 EURO qualifying