Welsh referees to control Azerbaijan vs Estonia match in 2023 Under-21 EURO qualifying
31.05.2022 [19:47]
Baku, May 31, AZERTAC
Welsh referee Robert Ian Jenkins will be in charge of a match between Azerbaijan and Estonia in the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification.
Jenkins will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Ian David Bird and Ashley Davies.
The match will be held at Pärnu Rannastaadion in the city of Pärnu, Estonia on June 3.
