Western Azerbaijan Community’s letter to UN circulated as official document of the organization

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

“As reported earlier, the Western Azerbaijan Community sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, asking him to send a UN mission to Armenia to help the Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their lands peacefully, safely and with dignity. The UN Secretariat issued that appeal as an official document of the UN as part of the agenda of the UN Security Council, the General Assembly, the Economic and Social Council on conflict prevention, peacekeeping, human rights, and refugees,” the press service of the Western Azerbaijan Community told AZERTAC.

“We recall that in its appeal, the Community asked for the UN interagency mission with a detailed mandate to be organized, including issues related to security, repatriation, reintegration, property rights, and cultural heritage. The circulation of this appeal as a UN document opens the way for the main bodies and specialized agencies of the UN, as well as relevant departments of the secretariat, to deal objectively with the subject of Western Azerbaijan and for a structured dialogue with the Western Azerbaijan Community.

The Community is in contact with relevant UN agencies on the issue of ensuring the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return in a peaceful, dignified and safe manner.

The Community believes that ensuring the right of that population group to return will be an important contribution to the fulfillment of the goals and principles of the UN Charter, the Declaration on Human Rights and other universal human rights documents and the establishment of sustainable peace in the region,” the Community said.